Math icon R D Sharma stars in Flipkart ad, wins over the internet

Dr RD Sharma, the mathematician whose textbooks shaped generations of students, has taken the internet by surprise with his appearance in a Flipkart Big Billion Days advertisement, reported News18.

The advertisement that went viral

The video begins with a classroom exam scene, where students joke about solving discounts on “thirty watermelons.” One asks, “Aree aise question banata hai kaun?” (Who makes questions like this?). The camera then pans to Sharma, who quips, “Naam toh suna hoga” (You must have heard my name), before adding, “Pi bhi irrational hai aur mai bhi” (Pi is irrational, and so am I).

Flipkart captioned the video: “Phones keep getting faster. Shoes keep getting fancier. Life is changing every day. But somehow, math questions have stayed exactly the same.” The company invited viewers to submit quirky math problems, promising to turn the funniest ones into offers during the sale.

Internet reacts

The ad quickly went viral, with one user writing, “Never knew RD Sharma could be this cool.” Another praised, “Whoever thought of this needs to be given a raise!” Many also shared witty math-styled jokes in the comments, adding to the buzz.

Dr R D Sharma (Ravi Dutta Sharma) is best known for his mathematics textbooks widely used in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools and by engineering aspirants.