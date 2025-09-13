Indian students are choosing Germany over US & Canada as study abroad trends shift

New trends suggest that Indian students are rethinking their global education destinations. Applications to US and Canadian universities are slipping, while Germany has emerged as the new favorite, according to the Transnational Education (TNE) Report 2024–25, released by upGrad.

Germany surges, US slips

The United States, long considered the default choice for Indian students, recorded a 13 per cent year-on-year drop in applications. Canada fared worse, with its share plunging from 17.85 per cent in 2022 to just 9.3 per cent in 2024–25, said a report by Indian Express.

Germany, on the other hand, has seen a dramatic rise, with the share of Indian students choosing the country jumping from 13.2 per cent in 2022 to 32.6 per cent in 2024–25.

Other European destinations are also witnessing an uptick, with Ireland (3.9 per cent), France (3.3 per cent), and a collective 9 per cent choosing other European nations.

Meanwhile, the UAE continues to attract students, with Indians now making up 42 per cent of its international student population.

Career over citizenship

The report highlights a major shift in student priorities. Only 19.9 per cent of respondents said permanent residency (PR) was their primary goal, while nearly 46 per cent prioritised career outcomes over citizenship.

Funding also plays a crucial role, as 33 per cent rely on education loans, and 28 per cent on scholarships to fund their studies.