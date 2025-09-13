IIM Kozhikode extends CAT 2025 registration deadline by one week

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, the conducting body for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, has extended the registration deadline for the MBA entrance exam. Candidates now have until September 20, 2025, to submit their applications, compared to the earlier deadline of September 13.

Exam date and details

According to a report by Telegraph India, the CAT 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025, in computer-based mode across multiple centres in India. The exam is a gateway to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and several other leading business schools in the country.

Registration process

Aspirants can apply online at the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in. The process requires filling in personal and academic details, selecting exam centres, uploading relevant documents, and paying the application fee. Candidates are advised to register well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

How to register for CAT 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to apply: