Elon Musk’s xAI lays off 500+ data annotation staff, shifts focus to specialist AI tutors

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has laid off over 500 employees from its data annotation team, according to Business Insider.

The decision was communicated via late-night emails on Friday, September 12, marking one of the company’s largest workforce cuts to date.

The layoffs primarily affected generalist AI tutors, as the company pivots toward building a bigger team of specialist AI tutors.

Strategic pivot: Focus on specialists

In the layoff email, xAI explained its new strategy.

“After a thorough review of our Human Data efforts, we’ve decided to accelerate the expansion and prioritization of our specialist AI tutors, while scaling back our focus on general AI tutor roles,” the email said.

The data annotation team, previously xAI’s largest, has been critical to the development of Grok, the company’s AI chatbot, by teaching it to contextualise and categorise raw data.