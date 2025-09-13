Delhi government begins registration for CET-2025 to help prepare students for JEE, NEET, CUET

The Delhi government has initiated registrations for the Common Entrance Test (CET-2025) under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission, aimed at providing coaching for top competitive exams to students from government schools. The announcement was made on Friday, September 12, reported PTI.



CET-2025 examination details

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has scheduled the CET-2025 exams to take place from October 12 to October 26 at various government schools across Delhi, as reported by PTI. The initiative targets preparation for competitive exams such as JEE (Main/Advanced), NEET, CLAT, CA Foundation, and CUET (UG), offering students a pathway to prestigious academic and professional opportunities.



Seat allocation and course structure

A total of 2,200 seats are available across the coaching programs. JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation courses each reserve 50 seats exclusively for girls, while CUET (UG) offers 1,000 seats, with 150 reserved for female students. Coaching will be delivered through selected institutes in Delhi, covering course fees, study materials, and test papers to ensure comprehensive preparation.



Eligibility and registration process

Students in Class 11 are eligible to apply for JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation coaching, while Class 12 students from all streams can register for CUET preparation.



Registrations are open from September 11 to September 30.



Students may select only one course, with no option to change once registered. The DoE will issue roll numbers and assign examination centers five days before the exam, with admit cards available two days prior. Selected students will attend counseling sessions to choose their preferred coaching institute.



Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana support

The Delhi government’s Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana complements the CET-2025 initiative by offering free or subsidised coaching for competitive exams, including JEE, NEET, and UPSC, to General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) students.



Under this scheme, the government covers 75% of coaching fees, with students contributing the remaining 25%. Students from families with an annual income of Rs 2 lakh or less qualify for full fee coverage, with funds transferred directly to coaching institutes in two installments.