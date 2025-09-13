AIIMS Raipur faces exodus of doctors, 40% posts vacant

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, Chhattisgarh’s premier medical institute, is grappling with a severe manpower crisis. Official data reveals that 35 doctors have resigned in the past three years, while nearly 40 per cent of faculty posts remain vacant, reported India Today.

Reasons behind the exodus

Doctors cited family relocations and better opportunities in the private sector as key reasons for leaving, though none spoke on record.

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal admitted the challenge, adding that efforts were underway to retain staff. He also highlighted that National Health Mission (NHM) workers across the state are on strike with 10 demands, four of which, including a 27 per cent salary hike, Rs 5 lakh cashless treatment, protection against arbitrary termination, and 30 days of paid leave, have already been accepted.

A committee will examine pending demands such as transfer policy and pay grade revision, with a report expected in three months.

Political and public concerns

Former Health Minister and Congress leader T S Singh Deo pointed to career growth, spousal postings, and higher private salaries as reasons for resignations. He also stressed the need to counter the perception of Chhattisgarh as a Naxal-affected state, which deters young doctors.

Healthcare activists warn that without urgent measures, the shortage could undermine AIIMS Raipur’s ability to serve lakhs of patients across central India.