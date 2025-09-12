Technical issues disrupt SSC CGL 2025; candidates rescheduled for later dates

The first day of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier-I was disrupted on Friday, September 12, as tests were cancelled at multiple centres in Delhi and Gurgaon over technical and administrative issues, reported The Indian Express.

Centres affected

In Delhi, candidates at Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School found notices announcing cancellation for “administrative reasons.” Similarly, exams at M M Public School, Gurgaon, scheduled for September 13 and 14, were scrapped. Affected candidates were told to reappear on September 24, 25, and 26.

Meanwhile, at Digital Computer Education in Jammu, the first shift faced technical glitches. Those impacted have been asked to reappear on September 26.

One aspirant in Vikaspuri said, “The exam was supposed to take place in two shifts. In the morning, we realised it was cancelled due to administrative reasons. Many students had come from far away, and the sudden cancellation has created a lot of anxiety.”

Pattern of disruptions

This comes after widespread protests earlier this year over exam mismanagement during SSC’s Selection Post Phase 13 between July 24 and August 1. Issues then included abrupt cancellations, software crashes, and biometric verification failures.

SSC chairperson S Gopalkrishnan had acknowledged, “Since this is the first time for this agency, the examination has faced technical glitches and procedural lapses at a few centres. We have taken cognizance of this and are working to minimise disruptions.”

An official response from SSC on the latest cancellations is awaited.