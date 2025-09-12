Supreme Court to hear NEET PG transparency plea over non-release of full question paper TODAY

Candidates have approached the apex court seeking complete transparency in the NEET PG exam. The petitioners argued that the answer key released by NBEMS was confusing, as candidates could not match the answers to the specific questions.

Initially, NBEMS had issued a notice on August 21 stating it would release “the questions, correct answer key and responses” for NEET-PG 2025.

However, a subsequent notice limited the disclosure to question IDs along with the answer key and responses.

The case will reportedly be heard by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

NEET PG counselling schedule yet to be released

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule. Once published, candidates will be able to check it on the official website at mcc.nic.in .

The schedule is expected to include registration dates, choice filling, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting to allotted colleges.

Only candidates declared qualified for All India Quota (AIQ) postgraduate seats will be eligible for the online allotment process.

Exam highlights

The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3 in a single shift across 301 cities and 1,052 test centres in computer-based mode. The results were declared by NBEMS on August 19, with over 2.42 lakh candidates appearing for the exam.

Candidates are advised to visit the official NBEMS website for the latest updates and notifications.