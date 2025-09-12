Spotify rolls out lossless audio streaming for premium users

Spotify is finally introducing "lossless audio streaming" to its Premium users, four years after its initial announcement in 2021. The feature is being made available at no additional cost and is gradually rolling out across 50 global markets, including the US, UK, and Australia. However, there's no clarity yet on when it will reach Indian listeners, reported Business Standard.



How it works?



Once available, Premium users will receive an in-app notification. The feature must then be manually enabled on each device. Spotify explains that with Lossless mode enabled, music will stream in 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC, using approximately 1GB of data per hour



Why the wait?



Explaining the delay, Gustav Gyllenhammar, VP Subscriptions at Spotify, wrote in a blog: “We’ve taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritizes quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step, so you always know what’s happening under the hood.”



What is lossless?



As producer and engineer Jack Mason explained on Instagram, “Lossless refers to when there's no change between what you deliver to a streaming service and what the listener hears... Without it, files are compressed, which may reduce audio quality.”



Device compatibility



Spotify recommends using Wi-Fi and wired headphones or speakers for the best lossless experience, as Bluetooth doesn’t currently support true lossless transmission. Lossless audio is supported on mobile, desktop, tablet, and Spotify Connect-compatible devices like Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser. Support for Sonos and Amazon devices is expected next month.

Given the larger file sizes, users may experience a slight delay, as lossless tracks take time to cache and load before playing.