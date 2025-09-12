SC adjourns NEET PG 2025 transparency plea for two weeks

The Supreme Court of India deferred the hearing on a plea concerning the transparency of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025, on Thursday, September 11.

The matter, initially scheduled for the day, will now be taken up two weeks later by a bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan.

Transparency demands

The petitioners have sought greater clarity in the evaluation process. Earlier, the court had directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to disclose raw scores, the answer key, and an explanation of the normalisation method used. However, NBEMS has so far released only question IDs and their corresponding answers, which the plea argues falls short of compliance.

Counselling updates

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the counselling schedule for the 2025-26 academic session soon on its official website, mcc.nic.in. MCC oversees 50 per cent of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats for MD, MS and other postgraduate medical courses.

Parallelly, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has begun the state-level counselling process for government medical colleges, the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, and private self-financing colleges. Eligible candidates can register through the official website of CEE Kerala.

The deferment is likely to prolong uncertainty for aspirants awaiting clarity on the exam’s conduct and final results.