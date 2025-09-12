News

Last chance to apply for CAT 2025! Applications close TODAY at 5 pm

The CAT 2025 examination will be conducted on November 30, 2025, in three sessions
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, Friday, September 12, at 5 pm.

Candidates who are yet to apply can visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to complete the registration process before the deadline.

Eligibility criteria

  • Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates).

  • Final-year students and those awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

How to register for CAT 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

  1. Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in

  2. Click on the CAT 2025 registration link on the homepage

  3. Enter the required registration details

  4. Fill out the application form after registering

  5. Pay the application fee

  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page

  7. Keep a printout for future reference

Registration fee

  • Rs 1,300 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and People with Disabilities (PwD) candidates

  • Rs 2,600 for all other candidates

Applicants from SC, ST, and PwD categories must upload their respective category certificates during registration.

Exam date and pattern

The CAT 2025 examination will be conducted on November 30, 2025, in three sessions. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes (2 hours).

The paper will have three sections:

  • Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

  • Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

  • Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will get 40 minutes per section and will not be allowed to switch between sections while attempting the exam.

