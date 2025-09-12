Last chance to apply for CAT 2025! Applications close TODAY at 5 pm

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, Friday, September 12, at 5 pm.
Candidates who are yet to apply can visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to complete the registration process before the deadline.
Eligibility criteria
Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates).
Final-year students and those awaiting results are also eligible to apply.
How to register for CAT 2025
Candidates can follow these steps to apply:
Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in
Click on the CAT 2025 registration link on the homepage
Enter the required registration details
Fill out the application form after registering
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and download the confirmation page
Keep a printout for future reference
Registration fee
Rs 1,300 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and People with Disabilities (PwD) candidates
Rs 2,600 for all other candidates
Applicants from SC, ST, and PwD categories must upload their respective category certificates during registration.
Exam date and pattern
The CAT 2025 examination will be conducted on November 30, 2025, in three sessions. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes (2 hours).
The paper will have three sections:
Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Section III: Quantitative Ability
Candidates will get 40 minutes per section and will not be allowed to switch between sections while attempting the exam.