Kai CIRCLE to host ‘Transforming the Early Years 2025’ conference on September 13 in Bengaluru

The Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur, will host the Transforming the Early Years (TEY) 2025 conference on Saturday, September 13.

Organised by Kai CIRCLE, the event will focus on improving the quality of early childhood education and celebrating the role of educators in shaping children’s first learning experiences.

The conference will bring together teachers, school leaders, and education experts for keynote sessions, workshops, and professional discussions. Dr Swati Popat Vats, President of the Early Childhood Association (ECA) India, will deliver the keynote address on “Transforming the Early Years.”

Workshops will cover a range of approaches, including International Baccalaureate (IB), Montessori, and Cambridge philosophies, with sessions on reflective teaching, sensitive periods of development, and concept-based learning. Professional learning circles will offer space for small-group discussions, while interactive zones will allow participants to explore wellness activities and connect with peers.

According to the organisers, the aim is to “raise the stature of the profession and build a community of shared learning and innovation.”

Saad Sait, the Co-founder & Executive Director at Kai CIRCLE, said, "At the heart of a great school are its passionate educators who come together every day to champion children and their learning. Kai aims to transform practices in the early years for educators, parents and schools across India and internationally, for the years to come."