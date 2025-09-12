IIT Kharagpur withdraws controversial vegetarian–non-vegetarian seating rule

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has withdrawn a notice that directed segregation of hostel dining hall seating for vegetarian and non-vegetarian students. The order, issued at B R Ambedkar Hall of Residence on August 16, had sparked criticism from boarders and alumni.

Institute Director Suman Chakraborty told PTI on Friday that the decision was made without the knowledge of higher authorities. “The moment he came to know about the decision, it was scrapped following immediate consultation with others in the higher authority of the institute,” he said.

Fresh directive

The director clarified that no signage segregating students based on food preferences should remain in any dining hall. On September 8, a new notice was issued to all hall wardens, stating that segregation, if any, should only apply during preparation and distribution of food. “There must not be any such segregation for seating in the dining hall,” it read.

Background

The earlier notice followed complaints from some vegetarian boarders who objected to dining alongside students eating non-vegetarian meals. However, many criticised the move as divisive. Chakraborty stressed that, on principle, there cannot and should not be such segregation anywhere.