FT Masters in Management 2025: India gains, UK loses ground

The 2025 Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) ranking saw Indian institutions climb on the strength of salary outcomes and employability. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta led in weighted alumni salaries, each crossing USD 160,000, with all reporting near-perfect employment three months after graduation.

According to a report by The Economic Times, eleven Indian schools are now part of the global list, including SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), XLRI – Xavier School of Management, and Management Development Institute Gurgaon.

UK schools slip

In contrast, UK business schools recorded a downturn. London Business School fell from sixth to joint 10th place, while Warwick, Edinburgh, Cranfield, and Manchester also dropped. Nearly 90 per cent of UK MiM students are from abroad, with 78 per cent from the Asia-Pacific region. Analysts link the fall to stricter immigration rules, pandemic-era disruptions, and funding pressures.

Global leaders

The University of St Gallen in Switzerland retained the top spot for the 14th time. France dominated with HEC Paris and Insead, while China made strong gains with Tongji University, Tsinghua University, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Antai. Björn Ambos, Dean of St Gallen, said: “We are reforming our programmes constantly while remaining true to our mission to educate responsible leaders.”