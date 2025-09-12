CBSE issues schedule for LOC, relaxes APAAR ID rule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a detailed schedule for the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12, reported Zee News.

The board has also launched web modules to help Children with Special Needs (CWSN) apply for examination exemptions. According to the official notice, private candidates of both classes have been given clear guidance on form submissions. All deadlines will conclude at 11.59 pm.

Relief on APAAR ID integration

In a separate advisory, CBSE acknowledged difficulties faced by schools in generating Academic Performance Assessment and Reporting (APAAR) IDs, which are linked to LOC data.

Schools had raised concerns about integration challenges between portals, mismatches between records and Aadhaar data, delays due to repeated corrections, and cases where parental consent had not been granted.

Importance of APAAR ID

The APAAR is a key part of the Union government’s One Nation, One Student ID initiative under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It provides students with a lifelong identification number connected to the Academic Bank of Credits and DigiLocker. This ID is meant to securely store mark sheets, enable smooth transfers between schools, and ease verification for higher education and jobs.

In its circular, CBSE noted the initiative promotes “transparency, accountability, and seamless academic mobility.” However, schools have been allowed to proceed with exam registrations even if some APAAR IDs are pending.