BPSC 71st prelims on September 13: Check guidelines and exam rules

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, tomorrow, Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 12 noon to 2 pm across 912 centres in 37 districts.

Candidates are advised to arrive at their allotted centres two-and-a-half hours before the exam.

Entry will begin at 9:30 am, and no candidate will be allowed inside after 11 am. Candidates will only be permitted to leave once the exam concludes.

Prohibited items and strict action

The Commission has strictly banned mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, electronic pens, pagers, and other electronic gadgets inside exam halls.

Any candidate found violating these rules, or involved in misconduct, may face cancellation of candidature and debarment from BPSC exams for up to five years.

Exam pattern and penalties

The exam follows a negative marking system, with one-third of the marks deducted for each incorrect answer. Attempts to alter answers using markers, white fluid, blades, or erasers will be treated as multiple responses and penalised.

BPSC has cautioned that candidates spreading rumours or misleading information about the examination could face a ban of up to three years from its recruitment process. Additionally, violations under the Bihar Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, may result in strict legal action.