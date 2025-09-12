AIIMS NORCET admit card 2025 releasing today; stage 1 exam on September 14
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is set to release the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9) today, Friday, September 12, 2025.
Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: .
This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,700 Nursing Officer posts across AIIMS institutes, as reported by Hindustan Times.
How to download AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025:
Go to the Recruitment section on the homepage
Click on NORCET and then select NORCET 9
Enter your login credentials and submit
View, download, and take a printout of your admit card for future reference
Exam details you need to know:
Stage 1 Exam Date: September 14, 2025
Exam Mode: CBT (Computer-Based Test)
Stage 2 Exam Date: September 27, 2025
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to their exam centre. It is also recommended to double-check the exam centre details, reporting time, and instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.
The NORCET exam is a key opportunity for nursing aspirants seeking government jobs, as it is the gateway to recruitment across all AIIMS institutes in India.