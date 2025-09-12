AIIMS NORCET admit card 2025 releasing today; stage 1 exam on September 14

Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in .

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,700 Nursing Officer posts across AIIMS institutes, as reported by Hindustan Times.

How to download AIIMS NORCET 9 Admit Card 2025:

Visit aiimsexams.ac.in



Go to the Recruitment section on the homepage



Click on NORCET and then select NORCET 9



Enter your login credentials and submit



View, download, and take a printout of your admit card for future reference





Exam details you need to know:

Stage 1 Exam Date: September 14, 2025





Exam Mode: CBT (Computer-Based Test)





Stage 2 Exam Date: September 27, 2025





Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to their exam centre. It is also recommended to double-check the exam centre details, reporting time, and instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

The NORCET exam is a key opportunity for nursing aspirants seeking government jobs, as it is the gateway to recruitment across all AIIMS institutes in India.