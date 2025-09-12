AI price war heats up in India: ChatGPT Go vs Google Gemini Plus

OpenAI and Google are intensifying competition in the AI subscription market with affordable plans tailored for emerging markets. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go, priced at Rs 399 per month in India, aims to make advanced AI accessible with features like rapid image generation and complex data analysis.

Meanwhile, Google is testing its Gemini Plus plan in Indonesia at approximately Rs 400 per month, with plans to potentially expand to India. This article compares the features and market potential of these two subscription plans, reported Times Now.



ChatGPT Go: Affordable AI for India

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Go in India to democratise access to its AI capabilities. At ₹399 per month, the plan offers significant enhancements over the free tier, including:



- Quick image generation.

- Advanced data analysis capabilities.

- Support for custom GPTs and personalized AI tools.

- Extended memory for more tailored conversations.



These features position ChatGPT Go as a cost-effective option for students, professionals, and creators seeking robust AI tools without the higher cost of premium plans like ChatGPT Plus.



Google Gemini Plus: A new contender

Google’s Gemini Plus plan, currently under testing in Indonesia at around ₹400 per month (IDR 75,000), is designed to rival ChatGPT Go.

Key features include:

- 200 monthly AI credits for enhanced usage.

- Limited access to Veo 3 for video generation.

- Notebook LLM for AI-assisted coding and data analysis.

- Access to Flow AI, a filmmaking tool.

- 200GB of Google One storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

- Integration of Gemini AI into Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.



However, the plan is not available for workspace or education-tier customers in Indonesia, a restriction likely to extend to India if launched.



Comparing market impact in India

Both ChatGPT Go and Gemini Plus offer compelling features at similar price points, but their strengths differ.

ChatGPT Go excels in customisability, with support for personalised AI tools and extended conversational memory, making it ideal for users prioritising tailored interactions. Gemini Plus, on the other hand, leverages Google’s ecosystem, offering seamless integration with Workspace apps and additional cloud storage, appealing to users embedded in Google’s services.

While Gemini Plus brings unique features like Veo 3 for video generation, its pricing in India remains unconfirmed. Speculation suggests it could launch at a slightly higher price, potentially weakening its competitive edge against ChatGPT Go’s established presence and tailored features for the Indian market.



Challenges and opportunities

The success of Gemini Plus in India may hinge on Google’s ability to match or undercut ChatGPT Go’s pricing while capitalising on its ecosystem advantages.

However, ChatGPT Go’s focus on personalisation and accessibility, combined with its first-mover advantage in India, positions it as the frontrunner. Google’s unconfirmed pricing and limited availability for certain customer tiers could further hinder its ability to challenge OpenAI’s dominance.