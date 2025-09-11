What is this controversial 996 work culture in Silicon Valley?

In the midst of an intensifying AI race in Silicon Valley, startups are increasingly adopting a grueling work schedule known as the 996 culture, working from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week, totaling 72 hours. This extreme work model, once popularised in China, is gaining traction as companies strive for rapid breakthroughs in developing advanced large language models (LLMs), reported India Today.



Motivation behind the hustle

The drive to embrace the 996 culture stems from a belief among AI startups that early dominance in the field will yield significant long-term rewards. Many in Silicon Valley view the current phase as a critical window to outpace competitors, particularly Chinese firms, in the race to create the most advanced AI technologies. This competitive urgency has revived the controversial six-day workweek, previously criticised as unsustainable.



Origins and criticism of 996

The 996 work model, first championed by Alibaba founder Jack Ma in China, faced severe backlash and was declared illegal by China’s Supreme Court in 2021 following public outcry and deaths linked to overwork. Despite this, Silicon Valley startups are adopting similar practices.



Startup practices and workplace identity

Some Silicon Valley startups are openly integrating the 996 culture into their identity. Rilla, a Bay Area AI startup with around 80 employees, explicitly mentions in job listings an expectation of over 70 hours of work per week. The company’s head of growth told Wired, “There’s a really strong and growing subculture of people, especially in my generation — Gen Z — who grew up listening to stories of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates...”

A TBPN study, supported by Ramp data, confirmed this shift, noting, “Many San Francisco startups claim they practise 9-9-6, so we checked the receipts. We worked with Ramp to look at the data and it’s true — Saturdays have become a workday. The great lock-in is in full effect.”



Health and productivity concerns

The intense 996 schedule comes with significant risks. Research, including a Kansas Journal of Medicine study cited by Inc., has shown a “significant inverse relationship” between stress and company output, linking prolonged overtime to increased stress, reduced productivity, and burnout. These findings suggest that while the 996 model may offer short-term gains, it could undermine long-term employee health and organisational efficiency.



The adoption of 996 culture is not unique to Silicon Valley. In India, the IT sector has long debated extended work hours, with figures like N R Narayana Murthy advocating for longer schedules. Similarly, Silicon Valley-based startup CEO Daksh Gupta recently claimed that many Bay Area tech workers adhere to a 72-hour workweek, sparking both criticism and support.