RBI Recruitment 2025: Apply for 120 Grade B Officer Posts by September 30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced 120 vacancies for Grade B Officer posts under its latest recruitment drive. The application process began on September 10 and will close on September 30 at 6.00 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rbi.org.in .

Vacancy details and eligibility

The posts include 83 vacancies in Grade B (DR) – General, 17 in the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and 20 in the Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM).

For General category posts, candidates must hold a graduation degree with at least 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Persons with Benchmark Disability) or a postgraduate degree with 55 per cent marks.

For DEPR, a master’s in Economics, Finance, Econometrics, or related fields is required, while DSIM applicants need a master’s in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Mathematical Economics with at least 55 per cent marks.

The age limit is 21-30 years as of July 1, 2025, with relaxation up to 34 years for those with higher qualifications.

Exam and selection process

The Phase-I online exam for General posts will be held on October 18, and for DEPR on October 19, reported Mint. The recruitment process includes three stages: Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview.

The registration fee is Rs 850 for General/Other Backward Classes and Rs 100 for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates.



