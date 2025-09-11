Physiotherapists cannot use ‘Dr’ Prefix, DGHS clarifies

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has directed physiotherapists not to use the ‘Dr’ prefix, stating they are not medical doctors.

In a letter dated September 9, 2025, DGHS Dr Sunita Sharma addressed Dr Dilip Bhanushali, National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), citing that using the Dr title violates the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916, reported NDTV.

“Physiotherapists are not trained as medical doctors and, therefore, should not use the prefix 'Dr', as it misleads patients and the general public, potentially leading to quackery,” Sharma wrote.

The letter emphasized that physiotherapists should only treat patients referred to them and are not qualified for primary care or diagnosis, as inappropriate intervention may worsen medical conditions. DGHS also cited legal pronouncements from the Patna and Madras High Courts and previous medical council advisories prohibiting physiotherapists and occupational therapists from using the Dr prefix.

Earlier, in April 2025, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) allowed physiotherapists to use the Dr prefix along with PT as a suffix. However, DGHS clarified that only registered practitioners of modern medicine, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani can use the title Dr under the Paramedical and Physiotherapy Central Council Bill, 2007.

The directive instructed the removal of the Dr prefix from the 2025 Competency-Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy and suggested adopting an alternative title for physiotherapy graduates to avoid public confusion.