JPSC JET 2025; apply for Assistant Professor Eligibility Test by October 6

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2025. The test serves as a qualifying examination for candidates aspiring to become Assistant Professors in government colleges and for those seeking admission to PhD programmes in Jharkhand, reported The Times of India.

Registration details

According to the notification (Advt. No. 08/2025), the online registration process will open on September 16, 2025, and close on October 6, 2025. A correction window will be available between October 8 and 10, 2025, for candidates to rectify any errors in their applications.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must hold a Master’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university. They must be Indian nationals and meet other requirements specified by JPSC. Final-year postgraduate students awaiting results are also eligible to apply, subject to conditions mentioned in the notification.

Application process

Candidates can apply online once the registration link is activated by following the steps below:

Visit the official website at jpsc.gov.in

Click on the JET 2025 registration link

Complete the registration and log in with credentials

Fill in academic, personal, and professional details

Upload required documents, photo, and signature

Pay the application fee online before the deadline

Submit the form and take a printout for records

The notification advises candidates to read the document carefully for the complete subject list, exam pattern, and guidelines.