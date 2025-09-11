ICAI delays CA examinations in Kathmandu due to ongoing GenZ protests

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has further deferred all Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate examinations in Kathmandu, Nepal, until September 15, 2025, following an earlier postponement until September 10.



As per Times Now, the decision aims to ensure the safety of students amid widespread protests in the region. According to the official ICAI notice, "In continuation of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/SEPTEMBER/2025/IV dated 8th September 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the widespread protests in Nepal, the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations to be held on 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th September 2025 stand postponed in Kathmandu (Nepal) only."



Unaffected exam schedules elsewhere

The ICAI clarified that the postponement applies exclusively to students registered at examination centres in Kathmandu. Examinations at all other centres across India and globally will proceed as originally scheduled. The notice stated, "In short, students may note that there is no change in the schedule of Chartered Accountants Examinations announced earlier with respect to other cities / countries / centres."



Upcoming schedule updates

The ICAI has promised to announce revised examination dates for Kathmandu soon. Once finalised, the updated schedule will be available on the official ICAI website, icai.org, ensuring students have clear information on the rescheduled exams.



Nepal, particularly Kathmandu, is currently facing significant unrest due to widespread protests known as the 'GenZ protest.' Initially sparked by the government’s social media ban, the movement has grown into a broader demonstration against former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s administration and the political elite.

Protesters have accused the government of corruption and are now demanding that Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, be appointed as interim Prime Minister.