DSSSB recruitment 2025: 1,180 Assistant Primary Teacher vacancies announced

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for 1,180 Assistant Primary Teacher posts. Candidates can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in , from September 17 to October 16, 2025.

DSSSB recruitment 2025; vacancies and eligibility

Out of the total vacancies, 1,055 are in the Directorate of Education, while 125 are in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), reported Mint.

Applicants must have cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and hold a two-year Diploma in Primary Education, or a Certificate Course in Elementary Teacher Education (ETE)/Junior Basic Training (JBT) from a recognised District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), or a Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.), along with at least 50 per cent marks in Class 12.

Passing Hindi as a subject in Class 10 is also mandatory.

The maximum age limit is 30 years as on October 16, 2025.

DSSSB recruitment 2025; here’s how to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website of the DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in .

Register on the Online Application Registration System (OARS) portal. After registration, note down the registration number (to be used as login ID) and password.

Log in with the registration credentials and select the desired post(s).

Upload a scanned copy of a valid photo identity proof along with other required details.

Preview the application form carefully to ensure accuracy before final submission.

Pay the application fee of Rs 100, if applicable. Women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and ex-servicemen categories are exempted.

Provide one valid and active mobile number to receive exam-related updates through SMS. (The mobile number already registered with the OARS portal will not be accepted.)

DSSSB recruitment 2025; exam pattern and fee

The recruitment will be conducted through a One Tier Technical Examination.

The paper carries 200 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. Section A will cover General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, English Language and Comprehension, and Hindi Language and Comprehension. Section B will be based on the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) curriculum, with emphasis on teaching methodology.

“The mandatory minimum qualifying marks will be applicable only in domain subject specific i.e. Section-B,” the notification stated.