Delhi Schools told to conduct Veer Gatha 5.0 competition by September 20

The Delhi government has instructed all schools to hold the Veer Gatha 5.0 competition by September 20. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the lives of gallantry award winners while fostering patriotism and civic responsibility among students.

Schools directed to participate

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the directive follows a Ministry of Education letter dated September 1, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence, reported Times Now.

Schools under the DoE, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), aided schools, the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), and private institutions have been asked to organise activities and projects highlighting the stories of gallantry awardees. Selected entries must be uploaded on the MyGov portal in line with the prescribed guidelines.

Veer Gatha Corners and nodal officers

Each school must also set up a “Veer Gatha Corner” to showcase gallantry awardees, military traditions, strategies, and the struggles of great warriors, rulers, and soldiers. Photos of these displays may be shared on the social media platform X, tagging the Defence Minister and Delhi Chief Minister.

The circular added that nodal officers have already been nominated at state, district, and school levels, with details submitted to the Ministry of Education on September 5. It stated that the students should be encouraged to draw inspiration from the courage and sacrifices of our heroes.