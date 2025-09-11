APSCHE to release AP ICET 2025 final phase seat allotment on September 11

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 today, September 11, on icet-sche.aptonline.in . With this, the counselling process for admissions to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes will conclude, reported Times Now.

How seats are allotted

The final phase allotment is based on candidates’ marks or ranks, category, preferences, and cutoff scores. Once the result is released, candidates must download their provisional allotment letter from the website to confirm admission.

Steps to check seat allotment

Candidates may check their seat allotment status by following the steps below:

Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in

Click on the Allotment Result tab on the homepage

Enter hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit details to view status

Download and save the provisional allotment order

After results are out, candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges. The exact reporting schedule will be announced soon. They will also have to complete document verification and pay the course fee. Officials cautioned that failure to report within the deadline may result in seat cancellation.

A senior APSCHE official said, “Students should carefully follow the reporting guidelines and ensure timely submission of documents to secure their seats.”