With 80 per cent visa rejections, Canada loses ground to Germany for Indian students

For over a decade, Canada has been a top destination for Indian students, offering quality education, post-study work permits, and a path to permanent residency.

As noted by News18, in 2025, however, nearly 80 per cent of student visa applications from India have been rejected, leaving families reeling.

Why Canada shut its doors

The Canadian government has capped study permits at 4,37,000 for 2025, citing housing shortages, rising rents, and political pressure. Proof of funds has doubled to about Rs 14.9 lakh, while the Student Direct Stream was scrapped, and stricter language requirements were introduced. These measures have disproportionately impacted Indian applicants, who face high financial losses and emotional distress.

Germany and other alternatives

Germany has quickly emerged as a leading alternative, overtaking the United States as a top choice for Indian students. With little to no tuition fees at public universities, an 18-month stay-back option, and the European Union (EU) Blue Card pathway, Germany offers affordability and long-term opportunities.

Over 50,000 Indian students are already enrolled, and the numbers continue to rise. Other European countries like Austria, Spain, Portugal, and Malta are also attracting attention, alongside established destinations such as the United Kingdom and Australia, though costs remain a concern.

The Canadian visa crisis has reshaped global education choices for Indians. While Canada narrows its doors, Europe is opening new ones.