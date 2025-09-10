What is in there in the new Apple iPhone 17 Series?

Apple has once again redefined smartphone innovation with the launch of the iPhone 17 series, featuring four models: the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-slim iPhone Air, and the high-performance iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Highlighted by cutting-edge technology, including the slimmest iPhone ever and powerful A19 chips, the series introduces groundbreaking features like ProMotion displays across all models, advanced 48MP camera systems, and enhanced battery life.



Here are details:



iPhone 17: Major base model upgrade



Price: Rs 82,900+

Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR, ProMotion (1-120Hz), 3,000 nits, Ceramic Shield 2

Processor: A19 (3nm), 20% faster GPU, enhanced Neural Engine

Camera: 48MP Fusion main + Ultra Wide, 18MP Center Stage front, Dual Capture

Battery: Up to 30 hours video playback, 50% charge in 20 minutes (40W+ adapter)

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Colors: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

Features: IP68, iOS 26 with Apple Intelligence (visual intelligence, Live Translation)



iPhone Air: Slimmest iPhone ever!



Price: Rs 119,900+

Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR, ProMotion, 3,000 nits, Ceramic Shield

Processor: A19 Pro, MacBook Pro-level GPU, N1 wireless chip, eSIM-only

Camera: 48MP Fusion with 2x telephoto, 18MP Center Stage front, Dual Capture

Battery: Up to 27 hours video playback, 50% charge in 30 minutes (20W+ adapter)

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Colors: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

Features: 5.6mm thick, Grade-5 titanium, MagSafe battery pack, IP68



iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Premium redesign



Price: Rs 134,900+ (Pro), Rs 149,900+ (Pro Max)

Display: 6.3-inch (Pro), 6.9-inch (Pro Max), Super Retina XDR, ProMotion, 3,000 nits

Processor: A19 Pro, 40% better sustained performance with vapour chamber

Camera: Triple 48MP Fusion (main, Ultra Wide, Telephoto with 4x/8x zoom), ProRes RAW

Battery: Up to 31 hours (Pro), 37 hours (Pro Max), 50% charge in 20 minutes (40W+)

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB (Pro Max)

Colors: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

Features: Aluminium unibody, IP68, TechWoven cases, Crossbody Strap



The iPhone 17 series sets a new benchmark for smartphones, combining sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities. From the ultra-thin iPhone Air to the professional-grade Pro models, Apple offers something for every user, reinforcing its position as a leader in mobile innovation.