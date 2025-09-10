Nepal’s GenZ youth protests: Viral speech about Nepal by a student resurfaces

Amid ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal, a video of a school student named Ora delivering a passionate speech at his school’s annual programme has taken the internet by storm. The clip, capturing his powerful words, has resonated widely online, reported The Hindustan Times.

Ora begins his speech with optimism and resolve. “Today, I stand here with a dream of building a new Nepal. The fire of hope and passion burns within me, but my heart is heavy because this dream seems to be slipping away,” he says, setting the tone for his heartfelt address.

As his speech intensifies, Ora speaks of transformative aspirations. He describes his vision as an effort to “mortalise a monumental change in the course of history,” emphasising the need for a significant shift in Nepal’s trajectory.