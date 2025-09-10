Nepal’s GenZ youth protests: Viral speech about Nepal by a student resurfaces

Amid ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal, a video of a school student named Ora delivering a passionate speech at his school’s annual programme has taken the internet by storm. The clip, capturing his powerful words, has resonated widely online, reported The Hindustan Times.
Ora begins his speech with optimism and resolve. “Today, I stand here with a dream of building a new Nepal. The fire of hope and passion burns within me, but my heart is heavy because this dream seems to be slipping away,” he says, setting the tone for his heartfelt address.
As his speech intensifies, Ora speaks of transformative aspirations. He describes his vision as an effort to “mortalise a monumental change in the course of history,” emphasising the need for a significant shift in Nepal’s trajectory.
Directly addressing his country, Ora reflects on Nepal’s nurturing role and its expectations. “Nepal, our mother, the country that gave us birth and nurtured us, what did it ask for in return? Just our honesty, our hard work, our contribution. But what are we doing?” he asks, urging collective accountability.
Ora highlights persistent issues plaguing Nepal, including political instability, unemployment, and corruption. “We are bound by the chains of unemployment, trapped in the selfish games of political parties. Corruption has woven a web that is extinguishing the light of our future,” he says, articulating the frustrations of many.
In a powerful appeal to his peers, Ora calls on the younger generation to lead change. “We are torchbearers of the future. If we do not raise our voices, who will? If we do not build this nation, who will? We are the fire that will burn away the darkness. We are the storm that will sweep away the injustice,” he declares, inspiring action and hope.