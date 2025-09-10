"I want to go back sir": Indian delivery worker highlights everyday struggles in viral video

Questioned about whether “the president or the people” make him feel unwelcome, the worker points to routine social encounters as the source of his struggle.

He shares a deeper conflict: “I have two daughters, my daughters are not going back. I am stuck. I want to leave the USA forever because if you are not happy somewhere and people are not accepting… But unfortunately, my daughters say they want to stay here. And my wife also doesn’t want to leave.” This reveals the sacrifices he endures for his family’s future.

The video has sparked widespread discussion about the Indian diaspora’s challenges in America. One user commented, “This is really sad to hear and I know many people that feel like this, but the truth is people will hate what they don’t understand! You have to be strong and remember the main goal that you’re focused on, he will be OK in time! But never look for acceptance in these people because once you do, you have been brought down to that level of unruly approval by race/ethnicity.”

Another expressed sympathy, stating, “His wife and daughters won’t understand his pain even though that elderly guy is working hard for them.. so pity.”

Not all reactions were supportive. One commenter wrote, “Maybe behave like civilized people then they’ll show you love and support indians discriminate their own people on the basis of caste, religion and different regions i say the hate against indians is 100% deserved,” reflecting a critical perspective on his experience.