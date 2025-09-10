"I want to go back sir": Indian delivery worker highlights everyday struggles in viral video

A video of an Indian DoorDash delivery worker in the US, captured by an American customer during a delivery, has gone viral. The clip, resonating deeply online, reveals the worker’s emotional vulnerability and the loneliness many immigrants face in their pursuit of a better life.
The interaction begins with the customer asking, “Chinese or Spanish?” The worker calmly corrects him, saying, “I am Indian.” This exchange sets the stage for a candid conversation about his experiences in the US.
When asked if he enjoys living in the US, the worker’s composure falters. “I want to go back, sir. They don’t accept us here. You are nice, you are talking, but they don’t like to talk to immigrants. I am going to be a citizen, but my heart is sad,” he admits, highlighting the rejection he feels in everyday interactions.
Questioned about whether “the president or the people” make him feel unwelcome, the worker points to routine social encounters as the source of his struggle.
He shares a deeper conflict: “I have two daughters, my daughters are not going back. I am stuck. I want to leave the USA forever because if you are not happy somewhere and people are not accepting… But unfortunately, my daughters say they want to stay here. And my wife also doesn’t want to leave.” This reveals the sacrifices he endures for his family’s future.
The video has sparked widespread discussion about the Indian diaspora’s challenges in America. One user commented, “This is really sad to hear and I know many people that feel like this, but the truth is people will hate what they don’t understand! You have to be strong and remember the main goal that you’re focused on, he will be OK in time! But never look for acceptance in these people because once you do, you have been brought down to that level of unruly approval by race/ethnicity.”
Another expressed sympathy, stating, “His wife and daughters won’t understand his pain even though that elderly guy is working hard for them.. so pity.”
Not all reactions were supportive. One commenter wrote, “Maybe behave like civilized people then they’ll show you love and support indians discriminate their own people on the basis of caste, religion and different regions i say the hate against indians is 100% deserved,” reflecting a critical perspective on his experience.