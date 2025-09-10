Four IIMs announce Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 for MBA aspirants

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) at Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi, and Tiruchirappalli have jointly announced the launch of the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 for MBA admissions.

IIM Raipur will coordinate the process, overseeing admissions for all four participating institutes. The JAP initiative is a strategic move reflecting collaboration, efficient resource sharing, and a commitment to delivering a transparent and student-focused admission experience.

JAP 2026 offers a streamlined, unified admission platform. After the Common Admission Test (CAT) results are declared, candidates can apply to all four IIMs through a single process, simplifying the journey for MBA aspirants and enhancing access to quality management education.

In an official statement, Prof Sanjeev Prashar, Director-In-Charge, IIM Raipur, said, "We are honoured to announce the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026, fostering collaboration among four premier IIMs. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to resource optimization, student-centric admissions, and strengthening the IIM brand for future leaders. JAP 2026 reflects our dedication to maintaining high standards and opening new opportunities for aspiring MBA candidates."