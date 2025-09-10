Admissions open for IIM Nagpur, AIIMS Nagpur joint healthcare management course

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur), in collaboration with All India Institute of Medical Sciences Nagpur (AIIMS Nagpur), has opened admissions for the sixth batch of its Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Advanced Healthcare Management.

The 12-month blended programme aims to equip healthcare professionals with leadership skills to address the sector’s growing challenges and drive sustainable growth.

Programme highlights

The programme features a four-day campus immersion at IIM Nagpur, with lectures and masterclasses delivered by AIIMS Nagpur faculty.

It covers healthcare management, finance, operations, policy, technology, analytics, human resources, and strategy.

Delivered via TimesPro’s Interactive Learning platform in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, it combines lectures, case discussions, simulation games, group projects and experiential exercises. Participants will receive alumni status on successful completion.

Industry relevance

India’s healthcare expenditure reached 2.1 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in FY23, according to the Economic Survey 2022–23, while reports estimate the sector could grow from $2.7 billion (around Rs 22,400 crore) in 2022 to $37 billion (around Rs 3 lakh crore) by 2030.

Highlighting this context, Dr Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur, said, “This programme will equip our learners with versatile and cross-functional capabilities crucial for this sector.” Dr Prashant P Joshi, Executive Director, AIIMS Nagpur, noted the initiative nurtures the next generation of healthcare executives.

Admissions close on November 2, 2025, with the new batch starting on November 23, 2025.