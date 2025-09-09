When will UPSC Mains 2025 results be declared? What to expect? Read here

The results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains Exam 2025 are eagerly anticipated by thousands of applicants. The exam was held from August 22 to 31, 2025, and consisted of nine papers spread across five days, covering essay, general studies, and optional courses.

Candidates should stay up to date on the UPSC Mains Result 2025 by visiting upsc.gov.in only.

Based on previous years' trends, the UPSC declares results within 70 days after the mains exam. The UPSC Mains results are scheduled to be announced in October, although the commission has yet to specify an exact date.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary test results were released on June 11, 2025. Candidates who pass the UPSC Mains will advance to the interview stage, which will be announced by the commission after the Mains results are released.

To download the UPSC Mains Result 2025, follow these steps:

Once out, go to the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Once you have activated the UPSC result link, navigate to the Result section.

Click the 'Results' or 'CSE Main Result' link.

Download the UPSC Mains Result 2025 PDF by providing your roll number and other necessary information.

Print the results for future reference.

After getting shortlisted in the UPSC Mains Result 2025, aspirants must begin preparing for the next stage, which comprises the DAF (Detailed Application Form)-II and the UPSC interview. Candidates for the UPSC interview must be prepared to fly to Delhi once the schedule is issued.

The UPSC interview, often known as the personality test, analyses candidates on a variety of criteria. Questions may address DAF 2, personal background, education, job experience, and current events. UPSC mock interviews might help you prepare more effectively.