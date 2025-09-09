SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2025 to be out SOON; download here

The State Bank of India will shortly release the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will take the Junior Associates preliminary examination can check and download their hall tickets from SBI's official website, sbi.co.in, as well as sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.

The expected dates for the preliminary exams are September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The preliminary exam will consist of 100-mark objective examinations administered online for one hour. The question paper will have 100 questions: 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability.

Wrong answers will result in a deduction of one-fourth of the total mark for each question.

Here is how aspirants can download the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 admit cards:

Visit SBI's official website, sbi.co.in. Click the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 link on the front page. A new page will open, prompting candidates to input their login information. After clicking the submit button, your hall ticket will be shown. Check your hall ticket and download it. Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

This recruitment campaign will fill 5,180 Clerk positions. The registration process began on August 6 and ended on August 28, 2025.