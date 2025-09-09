RRB Group D 2025 notification released for over 32k vacant posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 on its website, rrbcdg.gov.in . According to the official exam notification, the computer-based test (CBT) will be held between November 17 and the end of December 2025.

Candidates will be able to check their exam city slip 10 days before the exam, and the RRB Group D admit card 2025 will be released 4 days prior to the day of the examination, EduGraph reports.

This year's recruitment campaign has received a huge response, with 1.08 crore applications for 32,438 vacant positions under CEN 08/2024, for Level 1 posts in the 7th CPC pay matrix.

How to find the official notification on the official RRB website:

Visit the RRB website at rrbcdg.gov.in . Click the 'CEN 08/2025(Level-1): CBT Schedule' link in the notification section. A PDF with all the necessary information will be displayed.

The computer-based test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions divided into four sections: Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs.

The duration of the exam is 90 minutes, while candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) who use a scribe will get 120 minutes. Each wrong response will result in a negative marking of one-third mark.

Candidates are urged to regularly check the official RRB portals for updates on exam city slips, admit cards and other exam-day instructions.