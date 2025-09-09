Rajasthan Police Constable city slips to be out TODAY

The Rajasthan Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will release the city slips for the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam today, Tuesday, September 9.

Aspirants who have registered for the vacancies can get the exam city slips when they become available on the Rajasthan Police's official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam city slip will include details on the exam centre, such as the district and shift.

Vijay Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment), stated that aspirants can get their admit cards using their SSO (Single Sign-On) ID from September 11, the Indian Express reports.

In addition to the website police.rajasthan.gov.in, hall tickets are also available at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts on September 13 and 14. The written exam will be two hours long and will include 150-mark questions.

Candidates need to arrive at their exam centres two hours before the examination begins, according to the requirements. Entry will not be permitted 30 minutes after commencement.

Aspirants must have their admit card, a recent passport-size colour photograph, and a valid photo ID, such as Aadhaar. Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and restricted items are strictly prohibited within the exam hall.

This recruiting drive will fill 10,000 Constable positions within the Rajasthan Police Department. The registration process began on April 9 and was completed on May 17, 2025.