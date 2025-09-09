Nepal Gen Z protests enter second day despite lift on social media ban

The anti-social media ban & anti-corruption 'Gen Z' protests in Nepal became violent again today, Tuesday, September 9, with demonstrators storming numerous leaders' homes and burning down communication minister Prithvi Subba Gurung's private residence.

Furthermore, Nepal's agricultural minister, Ram Nath Adhikari, resigned, condemning the government's assault on the 'Gen Z' protests, in which 19 people in Kathmandu and other parts of the nation were killed yesterday, September 8, according to local media in Nepal.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli blamed the Gen Z protests on "ambiguity between the thinking" of the generations. He also described the agitation as an "unpleasant situation," leading to the deaths of several youths, as well as widespread destruction of public property, the Times of India writes.

"The lack of sufficient information regarding our efforts to register and register social media in a systematic manner as per the state law and court order, and some ambiguity between the thinking of our Gen Z generation, has created the current situation," he said.

He stated that the government was not in favour of "stopping" the use of social media and that there "was no need to keep demonstrating for this" after the country dropped the ban on Facebook, WhatsApp, and X, among others.

Even after the Nepali government lifted the ban on social media, protesters returned to the streets today.

As the nationwide Gen Z protests against corruption continue for the second day, protesters set fire to Prithvi Subba Gurung's private home in Sunakothi, Lalitpur, according to The Himalayan Times.

PM Oli offered his sympathies for the deaths of multiple protesters. He promised that an investigation would be conducted and a report would be submitted within 15 days.

"I would like to assure you that an investigation committee will be formed to investigate and analyse today's entire incident and the damage, its condition and causes, and submit a report within 15 days to recommend steps to be taken to prevent such accidents in the future," he said.