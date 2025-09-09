NEET-UG 2025 counselling Round 2 RESCHEDULED, new schedule to be released shortly

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a rescheduling of the Round 2 NEET-UG 2025 counselling schedule for the 2025 admission cycle. The decision comes as the National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of adding newly accredited medical seats, while also continuing to scrutinise Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates' documents.

MCC hopes that this action will ensure that seats are allocated transparently and fairly to all eligible candidates who cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (NEET-UG 2025).

The notice, dated September 9, 2025, informs students that the updated Round 2 schedule will be released on the official MCC portal shortly, providing more options for MBBS, BDS, and associated course admissions, according to The Times of India.

According to an official notice issued by MCC, the introduction of newly accredited medical and dental seats has resulted in a change to the counselling timeline.

These additional seats are likely to greatly increase the availability of possibilities in Round 2, especially for those who missed out in the first round. At the same time, the committee is reviewing NRI paperwork to ensure eligibility and compliance with admission requirements.

This extension gives thousands of candidates waiting for seat allotments new hope. The inclusion of new seats would broaden opportunities at both government and private medical institutions, while the wait guarantees that candidates are not disadvantaged by incomplete documentation, or updated seat availability.

However, it also means that candidates must stay attentive to changed dates and complete choice filling, locking, and verification as soon as the new schedule is available.