India’s literacy rate sees a jump from 74% to 80.9% declares Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

On International Literacy Day 2025, yesterday, Monday, September 8, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that India's literacy rate had risen from 74 per cent in 2011 to 80.9 per cent in 2023-24.

He described the increase as a welcome development, but underlined that genuine progress rests in making literacy a tool for empowerment, dignity, and self-reliance for all citizens.

“Literacy goes beyond reading and writing. It is about enabling people to live with confidence and independence,” Pradhan said during his virtual address, India Today reports.

He thanked the ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram for pushing this transition, noting that the initiative currently involves more than 3 crore learners and 42 lakh volunteers.

Nearly 1.83 crore students have previously taken core reading and numeracy assessments, with a 90 per cent pass rate. The project also includes study materials in 26 Indian languages to ensure inclusion.

Pradhan praised the achievements of Ladakh, Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, and Himachal Pradesh in reaching nearly 100 per cent literacy, characterising them as examples of what governments, communities, and volunteers can do when they work together.

This year's topic, "Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era," emphasised the expanding significance of technology in improving reading, numeracy, and lifelong learning abilities across the country.