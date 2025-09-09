Google's Gemini for Education suite being used in 1,000+ US colleges

Google has expanded access to its Gemini for Education suite, now serving over 1,000 colleges and more than ten million students in the United States.

The platform is being marketed as a comprehensive university resource, including everything from classroom assistance and tailored learning to research aid and administrative analytics.

The tech giant is also investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence (AI) education and training to support the rollout, as well as launching an accelerator to assist universities in safely using the tools, India Today reports.

Google has stated that the endeavour is part of a multi-year, billion-dollar investment in AI training, cloud credits, and higher education research.



Gemini for Education: What it’s about

Gemini for Education focuses on guided learning rather than merely throwing out answers. The tools are intended to assist students in clarifying concepts, structuring thinking, and practising skills under teacher supervision, while also providing faculty with means to scale feedback and create richer learning experiences.

Google has implemented enterprise-grade privacy and security safeguards to meet educational regulations such as FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) and COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act).

Several universities have already begun to integrate Gemini into their operations.



More benefits from Google

In addition to tools, Google has launched the AI for Education Accelerator, as well as free training modules and career certificates to help campuses grow capacity.

More than 100 public universities have joined early programs that incorporate cloud credits and curricular resources to assist faculty in appropriately adopting AI.

Students will also have expanded access to premium AI features.

Eligible college students can try out advanced Gemini capabilities as well as complementary study tools to help with research, summarisation, and creative work.