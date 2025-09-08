SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card to be out soon; here’s how to download

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 test admit card shortly at ssc.gov.in .

According to a report by Mint, the test is intended to fill 14,582 posts in Group B and Group C.

The Tier 1 exam is scheduled from September 12 to September 26, 2025. Intimation slips containing exam site information have already been provided.

Here’s how candidates can download their SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card:

Go to the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in . On the home page, navigate to the "Quick Links" section and select "Admit Cards". Press "login" and enter your registration number and password. Tap on "Submit". Your admit card will appear on the screen. You can now download it. Take a printout for future use.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 includes four major subjects: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

The General Intelligence and Reasoning portion assesses logical thinking and problem-solving abilities with questions about analogies, similarities and differences, coding-decoding, syllogisms, and puzzles.

General Awareness assesses a candidate's understanding of current events and general knowledge, with a focus on Indian history, geography, politics, economics, science, and current affairs.

The Quantitative Aptitude part assesses numerical abilities and quantitative skills, including number systems, algebra, geometry, measurement, data interpretation, and arithmetic.

Finally, English Comprehension evaluates understanding and competency in the English language by examining grammar, vocabulary, sentence structure, reading comprehension, and error detection.

All four sections are equally important and lay the groundwork for the subsequent stages of the SSC CGL selection process.