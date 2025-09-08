Protests erupt in Nepal over social media ban, 19 left dead

Thousands of young Nepalese citizens took to the streets to protest the KP Sharma Oli government's decision to ban 26 social media services, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, resulting in 19 deaths and over 300 injuries.

The demonstrations began in Kathmandu, the nation's capital, and have since expanded to other parts of the Himalayan nation. A number of locations, including important government areas, Baneshwor, Singhadurbar, and Narayanhiti, have been placed under curfew.

Police have used tear gas shells and rubber bullets in their crackdown on demonstrators. Later, a young protester urged the others to disperse, claiming that those with vested interests had infiltrated the gathering to incite it. The leader of the rally declared, "We have already won today," NDTV reports.

Prime Minister Oli convened a cabinet meeting this evening as the protests got out of control. Following the violent protests, the Army was sent to the New Baneshwor region.

Facebook and Instagram were among the social media platforms that Nepal banned on Thursday for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

According to a notice, social media companies have one week, beginning on August 28, to register with the government. However, none of the following companies had applied by the deadline: LinkedIn, Reddit, X (formerly known as Twitter), Alphabet (YouTube), Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), and others.

Last year, the Supreme Court issued an order that prompted the government's current actions. The social media behemoths were requested to designate a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer, as well as to provide a point of contact.

According to The Kathmandu Post, Nepal has over 13.5 million Facebook members and around 3.6 million Instagram users. Many people rely on social media for their businesses.

As social media sites in Nepal were taken down, individuals affected began to protest. These protests quickly escalated into an anti-corruption agitation.

"We were triggered by the social media ban, but that is not the only reason we are gathered here," Yujan Rajbhandari, a 24-year-old student, told news agency AFP. "We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalised in Nepal."

Ikshama Tumrok, a 20-year-old student, said she was protesting against the government's "authoritarian attitude". "We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation," she said.

In a video circulating on social media, a protester is heard saying, "When the leaders' sons and daughters have a bright future, where is ours?"

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Nepalese government stated that it supports free thought and expression and is committed to "creating an environment for their protection and unfettered use."