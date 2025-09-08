“Our mission is nationalism”: CM Mohan Majhi at Odisha Literary Festival 2025

A

CM: Industrialisation did not pick up under previous governments because they lacked the will. Our government has started afresh to make Odisha an industrial powerhouse. For example, Keonjhar is rich in mineral resources like iron ore and manganese but does not have a single industry. Our government was successful in bringing back POSCO again to Odisha and the company has agreed to invest in Keonjhar to establish a steel plant. The issue was in the headlines and even the prime minister acknowledged that Mohan Majhi was able to woo POSCO back to Odisha.

The BJP government is not just working to make Keonjhar an industrial hub. We are working assiduously to set up industries in every district of the state. We organised Utkarsh Odisha: Make-In-Odisha conclave earlier this year, which attracted investment proposals worth Rs 17 lakh crore. After the signing of MoUs, people started asking questions on grounding of projects. Our government has already successfully grounded in four projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore.

Odisha has emerged a leader in the semicondutor sector. Just two days back, students of NIT-Rourkela and Parala Maharaja Engineering College at Berhampur presented semiconductor chips at the SEMICON India-2025 conclave in Delhi in the presence of the PM. They are among the first semiconductor chips to be developed in India. Odisha is surging ahead in other sectors also.