CBSE board exams: Private candidate registration to begin from tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notification regarding the submission of examination forms for Class 10 and 12 students who will take the 2025-26 board exams as private candidates.

The process will begin on September 9, allowing students plenty of time to register in the categories of private, essential repeat, compartment, and performance enhancement.

In addition, CBSE has produced a subject-specific system including theory and practical mark distribution, total marks, and a 33 per cent pass mark. Separate but equivalent notices have been sent for both Class 10 and 12, ensuring clarity for students from all streams, reports the Times of India.

This step will assist thousands of applicants to return, improve their results, or complete pending exams with an organised framework.

The announcement specifies four groups of qualified candidates:

Private candidates : Students who are not enrolled in regular CBSE schools but want to take the exam.

Essential repeat candidates : Students who did not pass their previous tries and must reapply in full.

Compartment candidates : Students who failed one or two topics and seek to pass them without having to retake the entire exam.

Students who have passed but want to improve their grades.

This inclusive approach guarantees that students with a variety of requirements, from clearing backlogs to improving performance, have an equal opportunity.

The notice includes a comprehensive subject list for both Class 10 and 12 with detailed exam schemes.

Each subject has specific theory marks, internal/practical marks, total marks, and a minimum passing grade.

The board has recommended students to be diligent while entering subject codes, personal information, and eligibility categories to minimise errors that could affect results.

While the precise deadline is yet to be notified, CBSE has warned that late submissions will result in additional costs.