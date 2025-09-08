AIBE 20 notification to be out soon; here’s how to check

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the notification for the All India Bar Examination AIBE 20. This announcement will include information such as exam dates, eligibility, costs, and how to apply. Based on previous years, the exam is expected to take place in December 2025, India Today reports.

Here is how you can confirm the exam details:

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com .

On the homepage, click the link to the AIBE 20 notification.

A notification will appear on your screen.

Download it to view information such as exam dates, eligibility, and fees.

Take a printout for future reference.

The test will be administered offline (pen-and-paper format) and will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will be worth one mark. Candidates will have three hours to finish the paper. There will be no negative marking.

The charge will be specified in the official notice. Typically, it costs Rs 3,560 for General/Other Backwards Classes (OBC) candidates and Rs 2,560 for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and other reserved groups. Candidates can view the notification on the website once it is available.

The AIBE test is required for law graduates to obtain their Certificate of Practice, which authorises them to operate as lawyers and represent clients in Indian courts.