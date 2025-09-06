WBSSC exam after 9 Years: 5.65 lakh candidates to appear for the exam

After nearly nine years, the School Service Commission (SSC) is set to conduct the long-awaited teacher recruitment examination in West Bengal.

The last exam was held in 2016. This year’s written test will take place on September 7 and September 14 across 636 centres in the state, reported News18.

Exam schedule and vacancies

On September 7, around 3,19,650 candidates will appear for the Classes 9-10 recruitment exam. A week later, on September 14, approximately 2,54,000 candidates will take the test for Classes 11-12. In total, 5,65,000 aspirants will compete for 23,212 vacancies in Classes 9-10 and 12,514 vacancies in Classes 11-12. In Kolkata alone, the exam will be held at 41 centres.

How to download admit card

Visit the official website at westbengalssc.com

Log in with user ID and password

Click on the WB SSC admit card 2025 link (when available)

Download and print the admit card for future use

Guidelines and restrictions

Candidates must reach their exam centres by 10.00 am. The SSC has mandated strict rules: carbon copies of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets will be allowed, but any extra markings may lead to disqualification. Admit cards are compulsory, and candidates facing issues must also carry their Aadhaar card.

Electronic gadgets, including smartwatches and calculators, are prohibited. Each room will have a wall clock, while CCTV monitoring is compulsory. Deputy magistrate-level officers will supervise the process.

An SSC official said, “All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure fairness and transparency in the examination.”