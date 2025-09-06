WBSSC adds security features to SLST papers; 5.65 lakh candidates to appear

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has introduced unique security features in question papers for the upcoming School Level Selection Test (SLST) to curb malpractices.

The exams will be conducted on September 7 and September 14, with around 5.65 lakh candidates set to appear for 35,726 teaching posts in classes 9-10 and 11-12, reported The Free Press Journal.

Security measures and court order

Following the Supreme Court’s directive to bar “tainted” candidates, the WBSSC released a list of 1,806 such teachers linked to the 2016 recruitment, which the apex court had termed “tainted and vitiated.”

WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said, “Unique identification security features will be embedded with every question paper… any malpractice will be immediately detected through an alert at the monitoring room.”

Candidates must report to exam centres by 10 am, two hours before the 12 noon start. Admit cards will be scanned with barcodes at entry points. Except for pens, no electronic devices, including mobile phones, will be allowed inside; even officials must deposit devices in cloakrooms.

Exam phases

On September 7, about 3.19 lakh candidates will write papers for assistant teacher posts in classes 9-10 across 636 centres. Another 2.46 lakh will appear on September 14 for classes 11-12 in 478 centres.

Meanwhile, police in Paschim Medinipur arrested one individual for spreading false claims online about the sale of SLST papers.