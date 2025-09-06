UPSC ESE 2025 Mains results OUT; here’s what’s next for aspirants

The UPSC announced the ESE 2025 mains result on Thursday, September 4. Candidates can check their roll numbers on the official website at upsc.gov.in .

Those shortlisted must update their educational qualifications and other details within 15 days through the One Time Registration Module at upsconline.gov.in.

The commission has clarified that failure to submit proof of the qualifying examination will lead to disqualification from the Personality Test/Interview, reported The Economic Times.

Here’s how to check the UPSC ESE 2025 Mains result

- Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

- Click on the ESE 2025 mains result link available on the homepage

- Search for your roll number in the result PDF

- Download and save a copy for future reference

UPSC ESE 2025: Next steps for candidates

Qualified candidates are also required to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF), where they can update correspondence address, higher qualifications, achievements, employment details, service experience, service allocation, and service preferences.

The ESE 2025 preliminary exam was held on June 8, with results declared on June 20. Candidates who cleared the mains in civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronics & telecommunication engineering will now move to the Personality Test/Interview stage. The interview dates will be announced later.

The marks and cut-off of the ESE Preliminary Examination 2025 will be published on the UPSC website after the entire recruitment process and declaration of the final result.