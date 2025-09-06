Melania Trump calls for AI education in the US Schools

First Lady Melania Trump has urged the nation’s business and technology leaders to back artificial intelligence (AI) education in schools, framing it as essential for preparing children for future jobs, reported India Today.

White House Task Force on AI education

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force, which she chairs, Trump balanced optimism with caution. “As leaders and parents, we must manage AI’s growth responsibly. During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children — empowering, but with watchful guidance,” she said.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon joined the event, alongside Cabinet officials and industry leaders. Trump pressed the group to invest in AI training for schoolchildren, describing it as a national responsibility. “AI can be a powerful tool, but only if we teach our young people how to use it with wisdom,” she noted.

National contest and call for leadership

The First Lady also highlighted her recently launched nationwide contest for students in grades K–12, encouraging them to apply AI to projects or community challenges. She said the initiative is aimed at showcasing both the opportunities and limitations of the technology.

“America must lead in this field,” Trump told the gathering. “And leadership starts in our classrooms.”