IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 to be released soon at mha.gov.in

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will release the Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (IB ACIO) Grade-II/Executive admit card 2025 shortly on its official website at mha.gov.in . The written examination is scheduled to be held on September 16, 17 and 18, 2025, reported Jagran Josh.

City intimation slip out

Officials issued the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip on September 5, allowing candidates to check their allotted cities in advance for travel arrangements. The admit card is expected to be released two to three days before the exam date. A senior official said, “The admit card is likely to be available in the second week of September, a few days before the scheduled exam.”

Key details on admit card

The hall ticket will contain details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, exam centre, reporting time and shift timings. Candidates must log in using their registration number and password to download the admit card. The document is mandatory for entry into the exam hall.

The IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive examination will be held in three shifts each day: Shift 1 from 9 am to 10 am (reporting at 7.30 am), Shift 2 from 12 noon to 1 pm (reporting at 10.30 am) and Shift 3 from 3 pm to 4 pm (reporting at 1.30 pm).

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,717 vacancies. Candidates who completed registration between July 19 and August 10 will be eligible to download the admit card once released.